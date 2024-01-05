Salina Man Jailed after Allegedly Choking Girlfriend

A Salina man is in jail after an argument took a violent turn inside a home near Indian Rock Park.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the 400 block of South Connecticut Ave. after a neighbor heard screaming next door and called 911.

Police say 50-year-old Darryl Jones, Jr. battered his 39-year-old girlfriend, choked her and threatened to kill her before officers arrived. The woman had minor injuries but did not require treatment at the hospital.

Jones is now facing charges that could include aggravated domestic battery and criminal threats.