Salina Man is Lottery Promotion Finalist

Todd PittengerJuly 22, 2021

A Salina man is among the first four of ten finalists in the Kansas Lottery’s Summer of Silverado Finale Event second-chance promotion, where one finalist will win a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado and $10,000 cash.

According to the lottery, the first four finalists who will participate in the Finale event held October 15 are:

  1. Tacia McDade of Winfield;
  2. Christy Langford of DeSoto;
  3. Becky Vanderpool of Junction City; and
  4. Jonathan Aldrich of Salina.

Kansas Lottery players entered into the promotion by submitting non-winning $10 Kansas Lottery Silverado tickets into PlayOn® starting June 7, 2021. The deadline for the drawing for the first four finalist spots was July 18. There were 21,909 entries in the first Summer of Silverado Finale Event second-chance drawing. All entries that were not selected will rollover into subsequent drawings.

The remaining six finalists will be drawn throughout the summer. There are two drawings remaining in the promotion:

Entry Deadline Announcement Date Number Of Winners
August 22, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. August 26, 2021 4
September 19, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. September 22, 2021 2

 

The Summer of Silverado Finale Event will be on October 15, 2021, at the Kansas Lottery Headquarters in Topeka. The 10 finalists will have a chance to win the Grand Prize of a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado and $10,000, but no one will go home empty-handed! The other finalists will each receive a cash prize ranging from $1,500 up to $10,000!

To see details on other second-chance drawings, such as the Race Day at Kansas Speedway, cash, coupons, and more, visit the Promotions webpage.

Players are invited to submit all their winning and non-winning tickets in the Kansas Lottery PlayOn® Players Loyalty program to earn points for drawing entries and a chance to win cash and other prizes! PlayOn® is a registered trademark of Pollard Banknote Limited used under license.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

