Salina Man Injured in Head-On Crash

A head-on crash on Centennial Road sends a Salina man to the hospital.

According to Police Captain Mike Miller, 31-year-old Michael Gamache was transported to Salina Regional Health Center after a two car crash occurred in the 800 block of Centennial Road on Thursday.

Police say around 5:15pm a tire blew on a 2000 Ford F-250 pickup – sending it left of center, striking a 2003 Chevy Impala.

Gamche was driving the Chevy and was hurt in the crash. Police report the accident is also being investigated as a DUI case after interviews were conducted.

The 42-year-old driver of the Ford truck was not hurt.