Salina Man Injured in Car vs Motorcycle Crash

A Salina man was transported to the hospital after a car turned in front of his motorcycle.

According to Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges, 48-year-old Robert Griffith was riding a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle and collided with a 2013 Subaru Legacy at the intersection of Centennial and Cloud Tuesday afternoon around 3:35pm.

Police cited 83-year-old Christopher Crank after the accident for failure to yield at a stop sign.

Griffith, who was wearing a helmet was transported to Salina Regional Health Center with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.