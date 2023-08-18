Salina Man Indicted in Fentanyl Trafficking Case

A Salina man is among a dozen people who have been indicted by a federal grand jury in a case involving an alleged fentanyl trafficking ring.

According to the US Department of Justice, the federal grand jury in Wichita returned three related indictments charging a total of 12 people following a large scale law enforcement investigation into an alleged drug trafficking ring. As part of a second indictment, William Parks, 27, of Salina was indicted on:

One count of conspiracy to distribute and attempt to distribute fentanyl

One count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

Three counts of use of a telephone to facilitate drug trafficking

The agency says in the first indictment those accused include:

Rafael Turner, 33, of Phoenix, Arizona, and formerly of Wichita is charged with one count of distribution of fentanyl, two counts of attempted distribution of fentanyl, two counts of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, four counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, 24 counts of use of a telephone to facilitate drug trafficking, one count of maintaining a drug premises, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit fraud in relation to identification documents, and six counts of money laundering.

Andrea Bohanon, 33, of Wichita is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, one count of maintaining a drug premises, and six counts of money laundering.

Antwain Gails, 33, of Wichita is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, nine counts of use of a telephone to facilitate drug trafficking, one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and one count of conspiracy to commit fraud in relation to identification documents.

Antonio Turner, 55, of Wichita is charged with one count of distribution of fentanyl, one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, and nine counts of use of a telephone to facilitate drug trafficking,

Wayne Turner, 30, of Wichita is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

As part of a second indictment:

Santino Dupree, 29, of Wichita was indicted on one count of conspiracy to distribute and attempt to distribute fentanyl, and three counts of use of a telephone to facilitate drug trafficking.

Tehran Wilson, 30, of Wichita was indicted on one count of conspiracy to distribute and attempt to distribute fentanyl, one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and one count of use of a telephone to facilitate drug trafficking.

Justice Johnson, 27, of Wichita was indicted on one count of possession with intent to distribute

fentanyl.

In a third indictment, a federal grand jury charged:

Kayla Dean, 21, of Southfield, Michigan

Isaiah Gails, 34, of Wichita

Marquez Gails, 42, of Wichita

All three face one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and one count of conspiracy to commit fraud in relation to identification documents.

Dean was also indicted on six counts of money laundering, and Isaiah Gails was also indicted on one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Wichita Police Department, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, IRS-Criminal Investigation, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) are investigating the case