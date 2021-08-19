Salina Man in Custody after Knife Threat to Mother

A Salina man is in jail on various charges after he allegedly held a knife to the throat of his mother and stole her vehicle.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that Joseph Tholstrup, 31, was riding with the victim Wednesday at noon in a 2012 Ford Focus. The two got in an argument on West State St., and Tholstrup asked for addresses of family members, claiming he was going to kill some people.

The victim did not cooperate, so Tholstrup took out a knife and threatened the victim. He then took control of the vehicle and grabbed the victim’s cell phone . He was gone by the time deputies arrived.

The Kansas Highway Patrol was able to find the vehicle in Concordia, and Tholstrup was taken into custody. He faces charges that could include aggravated robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery, criminal threat and theft.

The victim was not injured and will get her vehicle back soon. The cell phone is still missing.