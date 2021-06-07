Salina Man Identified in Fatal Crash of Motorcycle, Semi Truck

KSAL StaffJune 7, 2021

Authorities have identified a Salina man who was fatally injured in a Friday morning crash involving a semi truck and a motorcycle.

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, 29-year-old Jesus Martinez was killed after he struck a semi that turned across his lane on Old Highway 40 and onto Donmyer Road.

Deputies say that Martinez was unable to avoid the collision after the semi with a 53-foot trailer made a left hand turn in front of Martinez’s 2003 Yamaha. The driver of the 2020 Volvo semi truck, owned by Great Plains Trucking is 39-year-old Patrick Heer of Minneapolis who was not injured. He told investigators he did not see the motorcycle when he began his turn and added there was bright glare from his mirrors from the sunrise behind him.

Martinez was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene. The accident occurred about 6:25am Friday on Old 40 Highway and Donmyer Road.

 

