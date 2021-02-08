Salina Man Hurt, Power Pole Snapped in Crash

Slick roads appear to be the cause of an accident that lands a Salina man in the hospital after his car left the road and ran in to a power pole.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the accident happened in the 1800 block of E. Old Highway 40, or just west of Marymount Rd., at 4:05 p.m. Sunday.

A 2001 Volkswagen Golf was traveling west on Old 40, when the driver lost control on the icy road. The vehicle went in to the north ditch on Old 40 and struck a power pole, causing the car to tip on to the driver’s side.

Nineteen-year-old Nicolas Rush, Salina, was the driver and had no passengers. He was transported by personal vehicle to Salina Regional Health Center to be checked out for undisclosed injuries.

The collision of the driver’s side of the vehicle caused the power pole to be severed at the ground. No damage estimate has been listed.