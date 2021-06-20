Salina Man Hurt in Ottawa County Crash

A man from Salina was transported to the hospital following a single vehicle crash in Ottawa County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 55-year-old David Brees was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix headed north in the passing lane on US Highway 81. For an unknown reason the car crossed over the center line and went off the road. It truck a delineator post, traveled through a ditch, and struck another delineator post before coming to rest.

Brees, who was complaining of pain, was transported to Salina Regional Health Center.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon, two miles south of K 18 Highway, on US Highway 81 in Ottawa County.