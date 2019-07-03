Salina, KS

Salina Man Hurt in Motorcycle Crash

Todd PittengerJuly 3, 2019

A Salina man was hurt in a motorcycle crash Tuesday evening.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Cody Schute was riding a 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle, headed north on North Ninth Street. The motorcycle it overturned, ejecting Schute.

The riderless motorcycle slid into a semi which was turning from south-bound Ninth Street onto the east-bound Interstate 70 on-ramp.

Schute was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center with suspected serious injuries. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The crash happened at around 5:30 Tuesday evening on North Ninth Street where it intersects with I-70.

