A single vehicle crash sends a Salina man to the hospital.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 24-year-old Jeremiah T. Hadnot was injured in a crash early Sunday.

Troopers say Hadnot was eastbound on Old Highway 40 and lost control of the 2020 Mercedes in a curve, causing the vehicle to hit a railroad embankment and roll.

He was transported to Salina Regional Health Center with suspected serious injuries.

The accident happened around 1:13am, .3 miles West of Broadway on Old US Highway 40.