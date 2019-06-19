Salina Man Hurt in Hays Crash

A Salina man was hurt in a crash while exiting the Fort Hays State University Campus in Hays.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Austin Chart of Salina was driving a 2012 Honda Civic, pulling off Campus Drive turning left onto U.S. 183 Highway. He pulled out in front of a 2015 Nissan Xterra.

Chart was transported by EMS to the hospital in Hays with suspected serious injuries. The driver of the SUV, identified as 19-year-old Nicholas Silva from Phenix City, Alabama, was transported to the hospital with suspected minor injuries.

The crash happened Tuesday morning.