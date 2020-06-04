Salina, KS

Salina Man Hurt in Crash on I 70

Todd PittengerJune 3, 2020

A Salina man was hurt in a two-vehicle rear-end crash on Intestate 70.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Jacob Luther of Salina was driving a small passenger car headed west on the Interstate. He rear-ended an SUV which had slowed due to a disabled vehicle on the shoulder.

Luther was transported by EMS to Salina Regional health Center with a suspected serious injury. No one in the SUV was hurt.

The crash happened Wednesday morning on Interstate 70 about 3 miles west of the junction with Interstate 135.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

