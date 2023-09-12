Salina Man Hurt in Crash

A Salina man was hurt in a two-vehicle crash involving a small passenger car and a semi on a North Central Kansas highway.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 25-year-old Adrian Castelli of Salina was driving a 2000 Pontiac Sunfire on US 24 Highway near Beloit. For an unknown reason he crossed left of center and struck an oncoming 1996 Peterbilt semi.

Castelli suffered suspected serious injuries in the crash. He was transported by EMS to a Wichita hospital.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The crash happened Monday morning on US 24 Highway in Mitchell County seven miles southeast of Beloit