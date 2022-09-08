Salina, KS

Now: 62 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 96 ° | Lo: 62 °

Salina Man Hurt in Crash

Todd PittengerSeptember 8, 2022

A Salina man was injured in a single-vehicle crash that left his car sitting on railroad tracks.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Francisco Perez was driving a Toyota Camry headed east on K-140 Highway. For an unknown reason he lost control of the car and started skidding. He left the highway, struck a culvert, and vaulted onto nearby Union Pacific railroad tracks where the car came to rest.

Perez, who was buckled up was hurt in the crash. He was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center with suspected minor injures.

The crash happened at around 12:30 Wednesday on K-140 Highway about four miles southwest of Bavaria.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

More Downtown Building Revitalizati...

More funding is available for communities in Kansas interested in revitalizing downtown buildings. ...

September 8, 2022 Comments

Wheels Detach, Cause Crash

Kansas News

September 8, 2022

Salina Man Hurt in Crash

Top News

September 8, 2022

Five Most Wanted Arrests

Kansas News

September 7, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Wheels Detach, Cause Cras...
September 8, 2022Comments
Five Most Wanted Arrests
September 7, 2022Comments
Rural Freight Technology ...
September 7, 2022Comments
New Supply Chain Inspired...
September 7, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra