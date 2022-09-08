Salina Man Hurt in Crash

A Salina man was injured in a single-vehicle crash that left his car sitting on railroad tracks.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Francisco Perez was driving a Toyota Camry headed east on K-140 Highway. For an unknown reason he lost control of the car and started skidding. He left the highway, struck a culvert, and vaulted onto nearby Union Pacific railroad tracks where the car came to rest.

Perez, who was buckled up was hurt in the crash. He was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center with suspected minor injures.

The crash happened at around 12:30 Wednesday on K-140 Highway about four miles southwest of Bavaria.