Salina Man Hurt in Crash

A Salina man was transported to the hospital Sunday evening following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 38-year-old Derek Nease was driving a 2006 Ford Freestar headed east. The van left the road and struck the ditch in the median. It then came to rest in the median.

Nease was transported to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for suspected minor injuries.

The crash happened at 5:30 Sunday evening on I 70 in Lincoln County at mile marker 231.7, abut 2 miles west of 290th Road