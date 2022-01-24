Salina, KS

Now: 43 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 54 ° | Lo: 29 °

Salina Man Hurt in Crash

Todd PittengerJanuary 24, 2022

A Salina man was transported to the hospital Sunday evening following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 38-year-old Derek Nease was driving a  2006 Ford Freestar headed east.   The van left the road and struck the ditch in the median. It then came to rest in the median.

Nease was transported to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for suspected minor injuries.

The crash happened at 5:30 Sunday evening on I 70 in Lincoln County at mile marker 231.7, abut 2 miles west of 290th Road

 

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Salina Man Hurt in Crash

A Salina man was transported to the hospital Sunday evening following a single-vehicle crash on Inte...

January 24, 2022 Comments

Lee Breaks NCAA Record as K-State U...

Sports News

January 23, 2022

Pivotal week awaits Men’s Bas...

Sports News

January 23, 2022

Women’s Basketball with big w...

Sports News

January 23, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

KSU Designed Product Help...
January 23, 2022Comments
Central Presents Anastasi...
January 23, 2022Comments
Military Helping Combat C...
January 23, 2022Comments
Messiah Rehearsal Schedul...
January 23, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices