Salina Man Hurt in Crash

Todd PittengerAugust 1, 2019

A Salina man was hurt in a single vehicle crash involving a semi near Marion.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 54-year-old Sheldone Smith of Salina was driving a 2009 Freighter semi headed north on U.S. 77 Highway. As he entered a roundabout the semie was traveling too fast for the turn and rolled.

Smith, who was not buckled up, was transported to a hospital with suspected serious injuries.

The crash happened at 4:50 Wednesday afternoon at the junvtion of  U.S. 77 Highway  Kansas 150 Highway three miles east of Marion.

 

