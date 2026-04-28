Salina Man Gets 6 1/2 Years in child Sex Case

A man from Salina is one of two people in Kansas who received prison sentences following separate Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) investigations into reports of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

According to court documents, Douglas Harpster, 53, of Salina pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor – possession of child sexual abuse material.

Harpster was sentenced to 78 months in prison and a ten-year term of supervised release.

In October of 2022, the FBI received a tip that a computer IP address with a geolocation in Salina was downloading known CSAM files using an Internet file sharing platform. The user was identified as Harpster. FBI agents executed a search warrant on Harpster’s home and seized multiple electronic devices and electronic storage devices. A review confirmed his files contained over 1,500 thumbnails or cached images depicting minors, including those under the age of 12, engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

In a separate case, according to court documents, Eric Holloway, 53, of Clay Center pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor – possession of child sexual abuse material, with statutory sentencing enhancement as the defendant has a prior conviction for a crime of sexual violence.

Holloway was sentenced to 135 months in prison and a lifetime term of supervised release.

“Child sexual abuse material is a plague on our communities. If you possess, create, and/or distribute these perverse images you should expect to be prosecuted,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan A.

Two Kansas men received prison sentences following separate Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) investigations into reports of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

According to court documents, Douglas Harpster, 53, of Salina pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor – possession of child sexual abuse material.

Harpster was sentenced to 78 months in prison and a ten-year term of supervised release.

In October of 2022, the FBI received a tip that a computer IP address with a geolocation in Salina was downloading known CSAM files using an Internet file sharing platform. The user was identified as Harpster. FBI agents executed a search warrant on Harpster’s home and seized multiple electronic devices and electronic storage devices. A review confirmed his files contained over 1,500 thumbnails or cached images depicting minors, including those under the age of 12, engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

In a separate case, according to court documents, Eric Holloway, 53, of Clay Center pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor – possession of child sexual abuse material, with statutory sentencing enhancement as the defendant has a prior conviction for a crime of sexual violence.

Holloway was sentenced to 135 months in prison and a lifetime term of supervised release.

“Child sexual abuse material is a plague on our communities. If you possess, create, and/or distribute these perverse images you should expect to be prosecuted,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan A. Kriegshauser.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) investigated the cases.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara Walton prosecuted the cases.

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The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) investigated the cases.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara Walton prosecuted the cases.