Salina Man Fires Gun at Intruder

KSAL StaffFebruary 2, 2023

A new Salina homeowner fires his gun during an encounter with an intruder.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that neighbors in the 200 block of South 10th Street called 911 after hearing multiple gunshots and seeing a man in the street with a pistol on Tuesday night.

Police say Molina Fernando had moved in about a week ago and had come home around 6:50pm to find a stranger in his house who entered through his basement door.

He reportedly fired three shots from his Glock pistol inside the home – then chased the slim, long haired intruder out of his residence.

Police believe the intruder, who had not been found was not hit by gunfire and officers are reviewing neighborhood video as the investigation continues.

CATEGORIES :







