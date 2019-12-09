Salina, KS

Salina Man facing Rape, Sodomy Charges

KSAL StaffDecember 9, 2019

A Salina man is in the Saline County Jail after being charged with raping his female roommate.

Police Captain Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that a 22-year-old woman contacted authorities over the weekend after an unwanted sexual encounter took place in a house in east central Salina.

Officers arrested 24-year-old Herbey Hernandez-Rodriguez after attempting to interview him. Police say a search warrant was issued after Hernandez-Rodriguez refused to talk with investigators and the arrest was made Saturday afternoon after evidence was collected.

He is now facing charges that could include rape and aggravated criminal sodomy.

