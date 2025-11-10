Salina Man facing Rape Charge, Indecent Liberties With a Child

An ongoing rape investigation leads to the arrest of a Salina man.

Police Lt. Andrew Zeigler tells KSAL News that 31-year-old Wade M. Hardesty was taken into custody on Sunday after allegations were made in a central Salina home.

Police say three girls who are under the age of 14 told officers that Hardesty has been molesting them over the past three years.

Authorities placed him in custody with preliminary charges that could include, rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, aggravated indecent liberties with a child under the age of 14 and aggravated indecent solicitation of a child.

The investigation is ongoing and could include additional charges.