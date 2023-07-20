Salina Man Facing Possible Drug Charges

A Salina man was tased and taken into custody after he ran from authorities Wednesday night.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that just before midnight an officer on patrol stopped a driver in a Pontiac G6 with no headlights or taillights on. Police say that 38-year-old Patrick Wahl told the cop he did not have his driver’s licence with him and then provided a false name.

The man would not provide a social security number and said he could not recall his age either as the officer continued to interview him in the 200 block of W. Lincoln. Moment later Wahl allegedly leaped out of the car and tried to run away.

He was found hiding in a group of dumpsters in the 500 block N. 9th and was tased when he tried running again.

Wahl is now facing charges for flee and elude plus possible drug charges after a K9 officer found a notebook containing four oxycodone pills under the dumpster where he was hiding.

A male passenger that was in the Pontiac is not facing any charges in connection to the case.