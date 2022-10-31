Salina Man Facing Gun, Drug Charges

A Salina man wanted on a failure to appear warrant is now facing charges for possession of a firearm by a controlled substance user.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were attempting to contact 24-year-old David Boeschling in the parking lot at the Airliner Motel, 781 N. Broadway on Sunday night around 9:20pm.

Police allege Boeschling walked toward the building and attempted to hand off a backpack to a female in a doorway. He then attempted to remove a loaded 9mm pistol from his waistband.

Authorities are now requesting charges that could include possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a controlled substance user. The woman is not facing charges in the case.