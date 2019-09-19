Salina Man Facing Federal Drug, Gun Charges

A Salina man is facing federal charges in connection with alleged drug and gun crimes.

According to U.S. Attorney Stephen MacCallsiter’s Office, 38-year-old Jeffrey Lamont Armstrong of Salina is charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Armstrong’s crimes are alleged to have occurred Feb. 22, 2019, in Saline County.

If convicted, Armstrong could face up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on the first firearm charge, up to 20 years and a fine up to $1 million on the drug charge and not less than five years and a fine up to $250,000 on the second firearm charge. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Lindsey Debenham is prosecuting.

The case isbeing prosecuted under the Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative, a Justice Department program aimed at reducing gun violence. Last year, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas prosecuted 161 defendants who were found guilty of federal firearms violations.