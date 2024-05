A Salina man is facing federal charges in a case being investigated by Homeland Security.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, 24-year-oldĀ Matias Pascual of Salina was indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees.

Homeland Security Investigations is investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Hart is prosecuting the case.