Salina Man Facing Domestic Battery Charges

A woman’s phone was smashed and thrown in the toilet before police arrested the man they say was responsible for battering her.

Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 36-year-old Matthew Hester was taken into custody on Saturday after a domestic dispute boiled over in the 100 block of N. Front Street on Saturday night around 11pm.

The female victim told officers that Hester hit her in the head when she tried to phone police. She reportedly had minor scrapes.

Hester is now facing charges for domestic battery and robbery for taking her phone.