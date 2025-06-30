Salina Man Facing Criminal Restraint Charge

A Salina man was taken into custody after a short standoff situation on Saturday evening.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 36-year-old Seth J. Seed was arrested after an alleged domestic incident at a home in the 100 block of Oak Street.

Police say around 5pm a 34-year-old woman was trying to remove some items from the house when Seed intervened and an argument boiled over. The woman told police that Seed would not let her leave and she became fearful because he had a gun.

She was able to escape and called for help. Upon arrival, officers note that Seed would not come out of the house. An SPD negotiator was able to convince him to walk out and he was taken into custody without incident. Captain Feldman confirmed that at no time did he point the gun at the woman or officers.

Seed is now facing charges that could include criminal restraint, aggravated assault and damage to property.

Police say alcohol played a role in the event.