Salina Man Facing Charges in Iowa and Kansas

KSAL StaffMay 24, 2021

A Salina man is accused of driving a stolen pickup to Iowa before authorities caught him driving around in another stolen vehicle.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 36-year-old Jason Buster allegedly rode his motorcycle to an acquaintance’s home near Salina in the 1600 block of E. Stimmel Road.

Deputies say it appears that sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning, Buster left the bike and hopped into a 2015 Chevy Silverado and headed for Iowa. Around 2pm Saturday afternoon, Rockwell, Iowa Police contacted the sheriff’s office to inform them of the recovered Chevy and the apprehension of Buster.

Police arrested the 36-year-old while he was driving a stolen BMW in Rockwell.

Sheriff Soldan says Buster will be transported back to Saline County after he faces charges in Iowa.

Jason Nicholas Buster

