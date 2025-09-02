Salina Man Facing Arson, Drug Charges

A Salina man was arrested after he allegedly set fire to a home in the 700 block of North 8th Street.

According to Police Captain Jim Feldman, on Monday officers took 29-year-old Marquis Wellington into custody for suspected arson. Police say around 11:30am, a witness saw Wellington running away from the back of the house as the fire burned.

Officers used a description and found him a short time later in the 800 block of N. Broadway in clothes that smelled of gasoline.

He’s now facing charges for arson and possession of methamphetamine. No one was injured in the blaze.

Investigators with the Salina Fire Department believe gasoline was the accelerant used to start the fire.