Salina, KS

Now: 38 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 39 ° | Lo: 27 °

Salina Man Facing 4th DUI Charge

KSAL StaffJanuary 12, 2023

A Salina man who gave police a fake name during a traffic stop was taken into custody Wednesday morning for suspected DUI.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an officer working a school zone on West Republic noticed an SUV with an expired plate drive past and pulled him over.

The officer was able to identify 50-year-old Kevin Baham from a mug shot and arrested him on charges for felony DUI, and giving a false identity.

Police say he has three prior DUI arrests. The Buick Rendezvous he was driving also had an expired plate with a renewal sticker that did not match the tag.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Man Facing Gun, Drug Charges

A Salina man is facing drug and weapons charges after a patrol officer and his K9 partner took actio...

January 12, 2023 Comments

Salina Man Facing 4th DUI Charge

Kansas News

January 12, 2023

Hot-Shooting Tulane Downs Wichita S...

Sports News

January 12, 2023

No. 17 Coyotes upset No. 4 Southwes...

Sports News

January 12, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Man Facing Gun, Drug Char...
January 12, 2023Comments
Salina Man Facing 4th DUI...
January 12, 2023Comments
KWU Announces Fall Honor ...
January 11, 2023Comments
Washburn Selects First Wo...
January 11, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra