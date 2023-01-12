Salina Man Facing 4th DUI Charge

A Salina man who gave police a fake name during a traffic stop was taken into custody Wednesday morning for suspected DUI.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an officer working a school zone on West Republic noticed an SUV with an expired plate drive past and pulled him over.

The officer was able to identify 50-year-old Kevin Baham from a mug shot and arrested him on charges for felony DUI, and giving a false identity.

Police say he has three prior DUI arrests. The Buick Rendezvous he was driving also had an expired plate with a renewal sticker that did not match the tag.