Salina Man Exposes Himself, Headbutts Officer

A Salina man is in jail after he allegedly exposed himself outside of a business and then later tried to attack a police officer.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that yesterday around 5:30 p.m., officers noticed a person indecently exposed on the north side of a pharmacy building in the 600 block of South Ohio Street.

The person was identified as 38-year-old Ronald McAdams.

After some investigation, officers determined there were no witnesses and let McAdams go. After the fact, an employee of the pharmacy told police that they had seen McAdams in the act. As a result, officers tracked McAdams back down at the 500 block of South Ohio.

A confrontation ensued, and McAdams allegedly tried to headbutt one of the officers. McAdams was then arrested.

He is facing possible charges of lewd and lascivious behavior, interference of a law enforcement officer and assault of a law enforcement officer.