Salina Man Drowns at Lake

The body of a Salina man was recovered following a drowning at an area lake.

According to the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, at approximately 3:56 p.m. the agency received a report of a possible drowning at Kanopolis State Lake.

Deputies from the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office and partnering agencies from the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks & Tourism; the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; Marquette EMS; McPherson Fire Department-Swift Water Rescue; the Saline County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Patrol & Rescue Squad and the Kansas Highway Patrol responded to the area.

Sunday at 8:45 a.m., a body identified as that of 27-year-old Gabriel Tristen Mora of Salina was recovered from the water and subsequently pronounced deceased by the Ellsworth County Coroner.

The fatality remains under investigation.