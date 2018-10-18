Salina Man Dies in House Fire

A fire that broke out in a home in north Salina claimed the life of the lone resident inside.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an officer was patrolling the 800 block of N. 7th St. at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday when the officer noticed heavy smoke coming from a residence.

Around the same time, a 911 call came in reporting of a fire at 832 N. 7th St. The Salina Fire Department and Police Department responded.

Forrester says that 74-year-old Ronald Holub lived at the residence and the fire crew found him unresponsive. The fire was contained before spreading to any nearby property. Holub was the lone resident inside of the home.

Holub was rushed to Salina Regional Health Center, however, he died from his injuries.

The house is a total loss and listed at $50,000.

The Salina Fire Department has ruled the fire as accidental. The cause of the fire is under investigation.