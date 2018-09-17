Salina, KS

Salina Man Critically Injured

KSAL StaffSeptember 17, 2018

A Salina man was flown to a Wichita hospital after crashing into a house on his motorcycle.

According to Police Sergeant David Villanueva, 29-year-old Krystopher Ruesch-Beem was transported to Salina Regional Health Center and then onto Wichita’s Via Christi Hospital in critical condition.

Police say Ruesch-Beem was riding his 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound at a high rate of speed in the alley between 10th Street and 11th Street. As he approached Morrison Street he hit the brakes and skidded on the gravel alley, then across Morrison – hitting the house at 511 Morrison.

Ruesch-Beem was not wearing a helmet and was injured.

Police say speed and alcohol played a role in the crash. No one inside the home was injured.

The accident occurred Friday evening at 6:45pm.

 

 

