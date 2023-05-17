Salina Man Crashes Motorcycle

A Salina man was hurt in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Tuesday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Teagan Bradley was riding a 2004 Yamaha motorcycle headed east on Water Well Road. Due to high speed, he lost control of the bike and braked. The motorcycle crossed the oncoming lane and struck a guardrail.

Bradley, who was wearing a helmet, suffered suspected serious injuries. He was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center.

The crash happened Tuesday morning at around 10:00 in the 2400 block of Water Well Road.