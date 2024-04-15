Salina Man Charged with Vehicle Burglary

Police arrest a Salina man caught going through cars near a storage unit business.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 62-year-old Robert Ford was taken into custody on Saturday morning after a person at the storage unit located in the 1500 block of W. Schilling, noticed him allegedly entering vehicles outside the fence.

The witness took a picture of Ford and showed it to officers, who in turn found him later in the day in the area of Foxboro and Royal Drive.

Police say he was in possession of paperwork from the vehicles and could now face charges that could include burglary, possession of stolen property and criminal trespass.