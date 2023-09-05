Salina Man Charged with Stalking

A Salina man is arrested for stalking his ex-girlfriend over the weekend.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that 32-year-old Daniel Alberto Chavez was taken into custody after a domestic dispute early Saturday morning around 5:30am.

Officers were sent to the 1800 block of Marc Street after a female victim and a witness called for help. Police say Chavez entered a home uninvited. As the woman ran outside she fell down and he allegedly kicked her.

She and the witness climbed into a Chevy Cruz while Chavez started up his Silverado pickup and proceeded to ram the woman’s car four or five times causing an estimated $1,000 in damage.

Chavez is facing multiple charges that could include aggravated battery, domestic battery and stalking.