A Salina man was taken into custody after a 28-year-old female called police to report she had been sexually assaulted by a male acquaintance.

According to Police Captain David Villanueva, 23-year-old Skylar M. Meyer was arrested on Wednesday evening after an alleged assault at a residence in the 1800 N. 5th Street.

Police say Meyer is now facing charges that could include aggravated criminal sodomy and sexual battery.