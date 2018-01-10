Salina, KS

Salina Man Charged with Forgery

KSAL StaffJanuary 10, 2018

A Salina man was arrested for passing a fake $50 bill at a retail store.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that investigators used video from Ace Home Center, 321 S. Broadway to identify and arrest 42-year-old Jason Wooster.

Police say Wooster used a counterfeit $50 to make a purchase at the store on January 4.

Police used the surveillance footage to ID Wooster and then confirmed his identity with his parole officer.

Wooster was taken into custody at the parole office on Tuesday and could face charges that include forgery and theft by deception.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

