Salina Man Charged with Assault

Salina Police used pepper spray to encourage a suspect to evacuate a locked car on Wednesday night.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that 32-year-old Jesse Harris was taken into custody after officers waited 30-minutes for him to unlock the Dodge Avenger he was sitting inside of.

Authorities broke a window on the car then filled the space with pepper spray to move Harris outside.

Just before 11pm officers were sent to a home in the 800 block of South 5th Street after a domestic dispute turned violent. Police say the 36-year-old female acquaintance called for help after Harris allegedly threw a frying pan down a staircase at her – missing the victim but damaging a picture frame on the wall and a plate.

Harris is now facing charges that could include assault and criminal damage to property.