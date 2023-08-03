Salina Man Charged for Battery of a Deputy

A Salina man is facing charges for battery of a law enforcement officer after he crashed into a ditch.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 20-year-old Hunter Boyer was transported to Salina Regional Health Center on Wednesday night after complaining of a possible head injury.

Deputies say just before 11pm, Boyer lost control of a 1993 Ford F150 and ran off the road into a row of trees in the 4800 block of N. Hohneck Road.

Boyer allegedly became aggressive with a deputy at the hospital and is now facing charges for DUI, battery of a law enforcement officer and consumption of alcohol by a person under 21.

The 44-year-old male passenger in the pickup was not charged in the incident.