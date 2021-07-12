BREAKING NEWS

Salina Man Beat, Thin Cord Found Around His Neck

KSAL StaffJuly 12, 2021

Salina Police are checking several video feeds from a few South Broadway businesses to find out who attacked a man and perhaps drug him with a cable around his neck.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a staff member from the Travel Lodge, 241 S. Broadway called authorities on Friday afternoon after discovering the victim in a locked fenced-in area of the property around 3:20pm.

Police say the 33-year-old Salina man was moaning in pain with cuts on his face and a thin blue cord wrapped around his neck.

The victim was transported to Salina Regional Health Center and then transferred to a Wichita hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Salina Police at 785-826-7210.

