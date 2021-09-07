Salina Man Attempts to Flee Police

A Salina man is in jail after he allegedly tried to escape from a police officer early Monday morning.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 3:30 a.m., an officer stopped a 2003 Buick Century at the 2100 block of N. Ninth Street. A man exited the vehicle and started to run away from the officer. The man was identified as 30-year-old Lukas Riley, and he had several district court warrants for failure to appear. Riley eventually gave up to officers in pursuit in the parking lot of nearby motel, and he was arrested. Riley was found to be in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine.

He is now facing possible charges of one count of possession of an opiate, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of felony interference with law enforcement.