Salina Man Arrested on Threats Charge

A Salina man is in jail after he allegedly threatened to kill a woman if she called police.

Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 50-year-old James Blundell was taken into custody on Friday after authorities learned about an incident that took place last weekend.

Police say Blundell confronted the 46-year-old female acquaintance at her home on North 8th Street and became aggressive. At one point he allegedly grabbed her and blocked her from leaving her home. She was able to calm him down and spoke with authorities five days later, which led to his arrest in the 200 block of W. Craw ford.

Blundell is now facing charges that could include criminal threat, criminal restraint and drug possession. Police say alcohol or drugs played a role in the incident.