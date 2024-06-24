Salina Man Arrested on Sexual Battery Charge

A Salina man is in jail after a stream of events that occurred over the weekend.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 25-year-old Carlos Silva is facing numerous charges after allegedly stealing a cell phone and inappropriately touching a woman.

Police say Silva was inside the Sam’s Club on Market Street on Saturday evening around 6:45pm and grabbed a cell phone that had been left there mistakenly on a mobility scooter. He left Sam’s and showed up at Walmart on S. 9th and used the Eco ATM to sell the $1,800 devise for $110.

While there he also asked a 44-year-old shopper if she would buy him a sweatshirt. She agreed to and Silva tried to hug the woman – which she refused. He then asked for a ride to Topeka. The woman said no to that, but agreed to give him a lift to an area Burger King.

While en route – he allegedly touched her and she told him to get out of her car. He refused so she drove him back to Walmart – again touching her before he got out of the vehicle.

Police took him into custody a short time later and he’s now facing charges that could include sexual battery, felony theft and theft by deception.