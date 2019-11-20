Salina, KS

Salina Man Arrested on Drug Charges

Jeremy BohnNovember 20, 2019

A Salina man is facing numerous drug-related charges after a police K-9 helped find drugs inside of a vehicle.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester says that an officer on patrol observed Marquis Richardson operating a Ford F-150 truck at 11th St. and Harsh Ave. at 3:15 p.m., Tuesday.

The officer knew that Richardson had a suspended licence and pulled the truck over.

SPD brought in K-9 unit, Bennie, who indicated that drugs were inside of the truck.

After a search, officers found a black sock in the bed of the truck filled with two bags. One bag was filled with 35.3 grams of methamphetamine. The other was filled with 19.5 grams of marijuana and 16 various pills.

Richardson was arrested and is facing charges that include distribution of a stimulant, distribution of a narcotic, no drug tax stamp, unlawful acquiring of proceeds from drug transactions, possession or marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended and no proof of insurance.

