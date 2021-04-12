Salina, KS

Salina Man Arrested In Hearse Theft

Jeremy BohnApril 12, 2021

A Salina man is under arrest for allegedly stealing a hearse and leaving it at the police department prior to his arrest.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 52-year-old Craig Gilbert, Salina, is arrested on numerous charges including felony theft, criminal trespassing and driving on an expired driver’s license.

Officers were called to Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. 8th St., at 12 p.m., Sunday, due to a disorderly subject. They were then notified that the subject left the business in a Lincoln Hearse, valued at $80,000.

The vehicle was later located parked on the north side of the police department off of W. Elm St. Gilbert was identified as the suspect and arrested.

The hearse has been returned to Ryan Mortuary with no damage.

