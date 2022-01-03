Salina, KS

Salina Man Arrested in Drug Case

KSAL StaffJanuary 3, 2022

Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found in a hotel room on Saturday, leading to an arrest of a man with already existing warrants.

Allen Marlow Jr., 28, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct among others.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the Ambassy Hotel, located at 217 S. Broadway Blvd., at 3:45 in the afternoon to find Marlow. Marlow had warrants for his arrest in Saline County and from outside agencies.

Officers made contact with Marlow at a room, and Marlow opened the door just enough to talk to the officers. He then tried to shut the door, but officers were able to get it open and enter the room.

That’s when the methamphetamine and paraphernalia were discovered.

