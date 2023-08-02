Salina Man Arrested in Connection to Overdose Death

An arrest has been made in connection with a fatal, fentanyl and meth overdose in Salina.

A three month long investigation in the death of a 25-year-old woman has lead to the arrest of 26-year-old Paul Converse of Salina.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that back on May 10, 2023 the 25-year-old victim was found deceased at a property in the 1500 block of Winona. Autopsy results confirmed the cause of death was a fentanyl and methamphetamine overdose.

Converse was taken into custody on July 31st for his alleged involvement in the death. He’s now facing multiple charges that could include distribution of a controlled substance, causing great bodily harm or death, criminal use of weapons and possession of drug paraphernalia.