Salina Man Arrested in Connection to Assault Case

KSAL StaffMay 31, 2022

A Salina man who was allegedly involved in multiple assaults and damage to property  was arrested over the weekend.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 6:50 p.m. Saturday, officers were sent to the 700 block of E. Elm Street for reports of a domestic disturbance.

Witnesses told police that a 49-year-old Salina man, later identified as Walter Shields, was arguing with his partner, a 30-year-old Kansas City man. As the confrontation progressed, witnesses told police that Shields allegedly tried to strike the other man with a 2005 Pontiac Vibe but missed twice. Shields then drove the vehicle through a fence, which Forrester said belonged to a 41-year-old Salina woman.

Shields then exited the vehicle, took a metal pole from the broken fence, and allegedly threw it at a parked 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer, smashing the back window.

Once police arrived, Shields was arrested and is facing requested charges of two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of damage to property and driving while suspended among others.

No injuries were reported from the scene.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

